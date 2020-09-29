Several area schools switch to remote learning

“As we have experienced for the past month, teaching and learning in person is what is best for everyone,” he wrote. “Our hope is that, with extra caution and attention to public health and CDC guidelines, we will be able to return to that as quickly as possible.”

Jones urged families to wear masks wherever they might come in contact with other people and avoid gathering with anyone from outside their household “for any length of time, for any reason.”

“Keep your kids home,” he said. “If we continue to follow all of the guidance and safety measures within the school but those same practices are not followed outside of school, then our efforts will be for naught. We are definitely #BetterTogether!”

In Denison Community School District, the high school switched to hybrid learning on Sept. 23 due to an increase in daily absences at the high school level, according to the Denison Bulletin & Review. The district plans to have the high school continue in the hybrid mode through Oct. 16.

