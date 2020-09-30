Several area schools switch to remote learning

Heartland Christian School has become the first Council Bluffs School to switch to remote learning for all students.
The school, which offers instruction for students age 3 through 12th grade, went to distance learning after the administration was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result Thursday, according to a press release from the school. Initially, school officials planned to stay in remote learning mode until Oct. 5, but on Monday, that was extended to Oct. 12.
“The additional five days should be plenty of non-contact days to suffice any contact that we may have not anticipated,” Executive Director Larry Gray said in the press release.
Around the area, Fremont-Mills Community Schools changed to remote learning on Sept. 21, according to Superintendent David Gute.
“We had nine COVID cases through Saturday, Sept. 19,” he said. “We have roughly 465 students, with some doing virtual learning this year. As of this Saturday (Sept. 26), we were at 18 cases.”
The school district did not need permission from the Iowa Department of Education to go virtual last week, because students were in school full time the week before, Gute said.
“They considered last week hybrid learning because of a 50% in-person rule average over the two weeks,” he said.
Gute received permission over the weekend for the school district to remain in remote learning this week, he said. Activities are also canceled until the return to in-person instruction on Oct. 12.
Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tenant-Walnut Community Schools switched to all remote learning Tuesday, according to Board Secretary Kelly Allen. Students were off Monday because of professional development activities, she said.
Superintendent Darin Jones had confirmed that some people in the school had tested positive in his blog on Sept. 21.
On Saturday, Jones wrote, “Due to the current health circumstances and number of students and staff impacted by either a positive case of COVID-19 or contact tracing resulting in primary exposure, the AHSTW District has made the decision to cancel school for Monday, Sept. 28. With positive cases, as well as primary exposures, absenteeism percentage would be impacted as follows:
• Primary — Average absenteeism for past two weeks, 5%; current absenteeism due to COVID-19, 12%
• Intermediate — Average absenteeism for past two weeks, 6%; current absenteeism due to COVID-19, 25%
• High school — Average absenteeism for past two weeks, 7%; current absenteeism due to COVID-19, 29%.
Jones went on to say that the district would go into 100% virtual learning Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 2. In addition, he stated that the school board, during a special meeting Saturday, had approved requesting that the state allow them to extend the virtual format, if needed.
“As we have experienced for the past month, teaching and learning in person is what is best for everyone,” he wrote. “Our hope is that, with extra caution and attention to public health and CDC guidelines, we will be able to return to that as quickly as possible.”
Jones urged families to wear masks wherever they might come in contact with other people and avoid gathering with anyone from outside their household “for any length of time, for any reason.”
“Keep your kids home,” he said. “If we continue to follow all of the guidance and safety measures within the school but those same practices are not followed outside of school, then our efforts will be for naught. We are definitely #BetterTogether!”
In Denison Community School District, the high school switched to hybrid learning on Sept. 23 due to an increase in daily absences at the high school level, according to the Denison Bulletin & Review. The district plans to have the high school continue in the hybrid mode through Oct. 16.
