Southwest Iowa students win honors in essay contests

Several southwest Iowa students won honors in 2019-20 essay contests sponsored by Daughters of the American Revolution, the society announced in October.

Anna Newby, a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School, was the National First Place Winner of the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest’s High School Division for 2019-20, sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Italian American Foundation, according to the society. She won the chapter, state and divisional contests before advancing to the national level.

She received a certificate and a $1,200 cash prize. She would have gotten an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to present her essay at the annual National Italian American Foundation Columbus Day Event, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Newby, now a freshman, was the eighth grade winner of the Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest, according to the society. Competitors in grades 5-8 were required to write about the Voyage of the Mayflower. She won the chapter contest at her grade level before advancing to the state level. She received a certificate and a $25 cash prize.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}