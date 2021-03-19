Speaker: Teaching all about relationships; school foundation launches drive at virtual luncheon

Relationships were the theme of this year’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon, which was held Thursday via videoconference.
The event, hosted by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, included an affirmation of the foundation’s commitment to support the Council Bluffs Community School District by Executive Director Chris LaFerla, an update on what the school district is doing by Superintendent Vickie Murillo and the presentation of the foundation’s Community Impact Award.
“Our schools help build the future workforce, strengthen the community and create future leaders,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. He said the foundation’s purpose is to provide financial resources and support the district’s students, families and staff.
“This past year, our students, families and staff needed more support than ever,” he said.
The foundation has provided food, clothing, books and other supplies to students in need, LaFerla said. It also operates Kids & Company, the STARS program (an Iowa West Foundation initiative) and the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni and Friends organization.
The school district provided meals to students, seamless employment for staff and virtual instruction during the school closure in spring 2020, Murillo recounted in a prerecorded video segment. At the beginning of the current school year, more than 1,600 students enrolled in the district’s state-sanctioned Virtual Academy, although many have returned to in-person attendance.
“We are so proud of our students for following all the safety measures, including wearing masks,” she said. “We are dedicated to the success of all the students. “We are providing many ways for students to gain success in school and beyond.”
Murillo highlighted the district’s new certified nurse assistant apprenticeship, a new welding apprenticeship slated to launch this fall, the TradeWorks Academy, College Credit Acceleration program, Certificate Advancement program, Early College Academy and other opportunities to earn college credit while in high school.
She also thanked the community for supporting the renovations of Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools. The Kirn project was finished last summer, and the Wilson renovation is underway and will be completed this summer.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Jody Carrington, a child psychologist who worked at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, Canada before starting her own practice. Since then, she has worked with educators and first responders, as well as doing public speaking.
“You’re changing lives,” Carrington told the educators watching. “It was a teacher who changed my life.”
She told listeners of the videoconference she was not a teacher but, as a psychologist, has worked with children, teachers and first responders. She also plays and coaches hockey.
Carrington remembered the day when a schoolmate died. She credits one of her teachers, Mrs. Nordstrom, for helping her stay calm.
“I remember thinking ‘if the big people are OK, we’ll be OK,’” she said. “Those babies don’t stand a chance if the big people aren’t OK.”
Carrington talked about punishing children, such as by taking away things they like, to get them to be nice.
“You can’t take enough stuff away from kids that you make them nice,” she said. “You have to show them. We have to be kind, compassionate and full of grace if we want them to be.”
The same thing applies if you are trying to get a child to regulate their emotions, Carrington said.
“You can’t tell a kid how to do it, you have to show them,” she said.
Paraphrasing a quote by philosopher Ram Dass, Carrington said, “We are all just here to walk each other home.”
“We are wired for connection,” she said. “We need another person to walk us home.”
In general, people tend to become emotionally unregulated when they feel uncertainty and fear and there is no end in sight, Carrington said. The COVID-19 pandemic fits that description, she said.
“As a globe, we are emotionally unregulated,” she said. “Right now, as a globe, we’re tired.”
While everyone hoped 2021 would be different than 2020, there was no immediate change, Carrington said.
“There’s a big difference between removal of the stressor and removal of the stress response,” she said.
One way to change our response is to back each other up, Carrington said.
“I’ve never been as worried about the virus as I am about the mental health ramifications that are going to happen,” she said.
Child abuse, suicide, divorce and burnout have all gone up during the pandemic, Carrington said. Time spent with friends, relatives and even dying family members have gone down. Time together, as well as favorite activities, help a person feel acknowledged, she said. The pandemic has meant missing out on a lot of those things — “all of the things that filled your soul.”
This leads to self-doubt and discouragement, Carrington said.
“If big people aren’t OK, little people don’t stand a chance,” she said, repeating an earlier point.
This is a time when we need to make an “investment in educators,” Carrington said.
“When we are acknowledged, we will rise,” she said. “You should see how fast I can get a kid to skate if I know the name of his dog.”
Carrington talked about little things people can do to acknowledge someone, such as giving them a compliment, writing an encouraging note or having flowers delivered.
“What happens when you bring high-quality food to a staff room?”
Carrington said she listens for laughter when she walks into a school to speak. Laughter helps break the tension of educators who are stressed out. She also said teachers should be cognizant of their abilities.
“If you only knew how powerful you are,” she said. “Kids won’t forget you.”
LaFerla introduced and presented the Community Impact Award to Jill Ogg-Gress, a member of the board of education since 2013, in a prerecorded video. She is also a family nurse practitioner, emergency nurse practitioner and a professor at Georgetown University, he said.
With her medical knowledge, Ogg-Gress was able to provide “key information” to help school officials develop appropriate safety protocols and a Return to Learn plan during the pandemic, LaFerla said.
“As a nurse practitioner, she has treated people on the frontline of COVID since the beginning,” he said.
Ogg-Gress said her mother had been a nurse and got further education to become a nurse practioner, too.
“Seeing her as a nurse just inspired me to become a nurse,” she said.
Ogg-Gress recognized that there was a need for her to share her knowledge with school officials so they could develop guidelines and keep the schools operating, she said.
“Thank you for everything you do to serve our community,” LaFerla said.
LaFerla also announced that the foundation was kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with the theme “With You, We Can.”
“Help us reach our goal to raise $10 for every kid by making a donation and encouraging others to give,” he said to virtual attendees. “With your help, we can improve the lives of our children and families and improve the future of our community.”