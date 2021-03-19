Speaker: Teaching all about relationships; school foundation launches drive at virtual luncheon

Carrington remembered the day when a schoolmate died. She credits one of her teachers, Mrs. Nordstrom, for helping her stay calm.

“I remember thinking ‘if the big people are OK, we’ll be OK,’” she said. “Those babies don’t stand a chance if the big people aren’t OK.”

Carrington talked about punishing children, such as by taking away things they like, to get them to be nice.

“You can’t take enough stuff away from kids that you make them nice,” she said. “You have to show them. We have to be kind, compassionate and full of grace if we want them to be.”

The same thing applies if you are trying to get a child to regulate their emotions, Carrington said.

“You can’t tell a kid how to do it, you have to show them,” she said.

Paraphrasing a quote by philosopher Ram Dass, Carrington said, “We are all just here to walk each other home.”

“We are wired for connection,” she said. “We need another person to walk us home.”

In general, people tend to become emotionally unregulated when they feel uncertainty and fear and there is no end in sight, Carrington said. The COVID-19 pandemic fits that description, she said.

