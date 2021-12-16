St. Albert appoints Carrie Ashley director of Alumni Relations and Special Events

St. Albert Catholic School has announced that Carrie Ashley has been named director of Alumni Relations and Special Events.

She carries a strong background in event planning and working with youth, according to a press release from the school. Employed by Outward Bound USA, a nonprofit providing outdoor education programs for youth, she worked at the Ely, Minnesota, and Omaha locations. She also worked as a counselor and assistant director at Camp Foley in Pine River, Minnesota.

“Carrie will be an excellent addition to the St. Albert advancement office in her new role,’’ President Anne Rohling said. “Her enthusiasm and get-it-done attitude are absolutely what we need. Carrie is one of those people who brings the brightness to the room and can build a relationship in the blink of an eye. I am so happy she has decided to bring her talents to St. Albert Catholic.’’

Ashley will join Director of Development Jonathan Quigley and Admissions Coordinator Melinda Pedersen on the advancement team at the school.

She also is a proud small business owner, operating Half Moon Yoga in Council Bluffs and teaching classes and workshops there. She believes that experience will serve her well in her new position.

“Owning a small business has given me the opportunity to plan and execute large events and gatherings for the public, and I enjoy being able to do this’’ she said. “Being active, creative and social is very rewarding to me.’’

Ashley, who studied secondary education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said she loves being a mother to St. Albert Catholic students June (second grade) and Calvin (PreK-4). Many of her family members attended the school, including her mother, Ellen (Weidman) Stageman ’72, and former cross country and track coach Bob Weidman ’75, Ashley’s uncle.

“I’m happy to be part of the St. Albert family already as a parent, and I’m looking forward to engaging with its incredible alumni,’’ Ashley said. “I am most excited about being able to unite the St. Albert community, past and present, and to give them the tools and resources necessary to remain an active part of the St. Albert family.

“My priorities are to build engagement and foster inclusivity to all alumni and current families by planning events, fun gatherings and simply reaching out to reconnect.

