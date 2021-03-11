St. Albert Elementary wins $1,000 from Hy-Vee contest

The two Council Bluffs Hy-Vee stores recently presented St. Albert Elementary School with $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School sweepstakes. The school was one of 55 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to receive grants as part of the company’s pledge to support local education.

Fuel Your School, held in January, allowed customers to support schools simply by purchasing certain specific brands of products. Selected winners earned individual prizes in addition to choosing a school to win a cash donation. In all, 55 schools receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers receive up to $12,500 in prizes.

“As COVID-19 continues, our local schools are working tirelessly to evolve and innovate teaching methods and engage with students and their families,” Joel Jacobsen, store manager at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee, said in a release. “This sweepstakes is a reward opportunity for our Fuel Saver + Perks customers to join us in making a difference in our local communities.”

The $75,000 donation to local schools is just one of the many ways Hy-Vee is providing relief to its local communities throughout the pandemic, the release said. Learn more at hy-vee.com.