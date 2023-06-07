Anne Rohling has resigned as president of St. Albert Catholic School, the Diocese of Des Moines announced Wednesday.

“The Diocese of Des Moines is grateful for the good she has achieved in her tenure as president, as a woman of strong Catholic faith and as a member of the larger Council Bluffs Catholic community,” the diocese said in a prepared statement.

In addition, the Rev. Chuck Kottas, pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, has resigned as canonical administrator of the school, according to the statement from the diocese. Both changes were effective immediately. The diocese did not share the reasons for the resignations.

“The administration of the school will continue under the leadership of Pat Ryan, elementary school principal; and Steve Eubanks, middle and high school principal,” the release stated. “Bishop William Joensen has appointed Father Dan Siepker, pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Glenwood, as the canonical administrator of St. Albert Catholic School effective today.”

Rohling, a St. Albert alumna, became the school’s first female president on Nov. 2, 2020, replacing former Executive Director Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, who had resigned in August 2020. She brought with her experience in business, law and many volunteer roles.

She graduated from St. Albert High School in 1982 and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, an MBA at Creighton University and a law degree at Creighton University School of Law. She guided strategic initiatives and negotiated contracts for major corporations and later operated an independent legal practice in Council Bluffs. She had served on the boards for St. Albert and the Council Bluffs Public Library. A member of St. Peter’s Parish, Rohling guided fundraisers for the church and served as its director of religious education.