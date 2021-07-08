St. Albert remodeling lobby area in front of school gym

St. Albert Catholic School is headed for another victory at its main gymnasium.
The gym and adjoining area are being upgraded as part of a remodeling project. The school will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday so supporters can see the progress that has been made.
The project will open up the gym lobby area to better accommodate crowds, update facilities and improve accessibility, said Paul Cox, a local contractor. Cox, whose children graduated from St. Albert, is basically serving as volunteer contractor for the project.
“He’s been fantastic,” St. Albert President Anne Rohling said.
Jake Driver, the school’s facilities director, worked with Cox to identify some of the facility’s needs, she said.
The remodel will include a new spirit store, concession stand, athletic training room and restrooms, as well as new flooring and lighting, Cox said.
“We’re really, really proud of this project,” Rohling said. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re pretty excited about being able to expand and make it nicer for the students,” as well as patrons and visitors.
Workers have removed the women’s restroom and concession stand from the corner of the lobby to open up the space, Cox said. Furniture will be placed in that area. The trophy case that was in the center of the lobby has been moved down the hall.
In addition, air conditioning has been added to the lobby area for the first time, Cox said. Besides causing discomfort to occupants at times, the heat that sometimes invaded the area caused trophies to deteriorate.
“We didn’t realize the damage that was happening to our trophies,” he said. “The old wood trophies had cracked, and the glue had just softened.”
In addition, there was a need for more trophy space, Cox said.
“What we’re going to do is put some more trophy cases on the front wall,” he said. “This school has more than 100 state-qualifying or higher trophies and 19 state championship trophies.”
Officials would like to install a touch panel where visitors could look up information about the school’s history, said Kevin White, director of advancement.
The concession stand will be to the right as you enter the gym area. Facing the front of the building will be a small stand that will function as a spirit store. Behind the concession stand will be new men’s and women’s restrooms that are fully accessible, Cox said. The area was once used for shop classes, then for weight training and wrestling and more recently for storage.
“The old restrooms did not allow for wheelchair use,” he said. “We always had (ADA accessible restrooms), we just did not have them in this area.”
In the back hallway, a bigger athletic trainer’s room and janitor’s closet will fill other needs. The trainer’s new room will have a table, a whirlpool and space for medical supplies. The school is currently served by Nick Finken of Methodist Sports Medicine, White said.
“He does a nice job, so it’s nice to be able to give him a nice room to work in,” he said.
Inside the gym, changes will be smaller but still eye-catching. The floor will be refinished, and the school is raising money to install video boards on each end, Cox said. New LED lights are being installed in the gym and the lobby.
Cox said they have not run into very many unpleasant surprises in the building like those that often surface during a renovation project.
“It was just built solid and really well,” he said. “There’s been a lot of love put into this building since the mid-‘60s. It’s been a great opportunity just to make things fresh.”
The school will use funds from the “Raise the Paddle” game and ongoing donations from the community to pay for the project, Rohling said.
“It’s such a great community up here,” Cox said.