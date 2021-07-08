St. Albert remodeling lobby area in front of school gym

In addition, air conditioning has been added to the lobby area for the first time, Cox said. Besides causing discomfort to occupants at times, the heat that sometimes invaded the area caused trophies to deteriorate.

“We didn’t realize the damage that was happening to our trophies,” he said. “The old wood trophies had cracked, and the glue had just softened.”

In addition, there was a need for more trophy space, Cox said.

“What we’re going to do is put some more trophy cases on the front wall,” he said. “This school has more than 100 state-qualifying or higher trophies and 19 state championship trophies.”

Officials would like to install a touch panel where visitors could look up information about the school’s history, said Kevin White, director of advancement.

The concession stand will be to the right as you enter the gym area. Facing the front of the building will be a small stand that will function as a spirit store. Behind the concession stand will be new men’s and women’s restrooms that are fully accessible, Cox said. The area was once used for shop classes, then for weight training and wrestling and more recently for storage.