St. Albert speech program reaches new heights at contest
St. Albert High School’s speech program reached a new level with students’ achievements at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Individual State Speech Contest March 15 at Thomas Jefferson High School, according to Coach Brian Peterson.

The school had its first four individuals chosen for All State Speech and several students who earned Division 1 ratings in more than one category.

Division 1 Ratings:

Emma Gardner — Solo Musical Theater and Prose

Grace Garrigan — Original Oratory and Acting

Joe Goltl — Storytelling and Improvisational Acting

Gabe Russell — Poetry

Lainey Sheffield — Poetry

Ainsley Wolford — Solo Musical Theater

Division 2 Rating:

Ryan Doner — Solo Musical Theater

All State

Emma Gardner

Grace Garrigan

Joe Goltl

Ainsley Wolford

Large Group State Contest

All entries received Division 1 Ratings:

TV News Broadcasting — Sophie Sheffield, Lainey Sheffield, Alexis Narmi, Geogie Bohnet. This team was also nominated for All State.

Short Film — Emma Gardner, Grace Garrigan, Joe Goltl, Haley Kirkman, Claire Lewis, Mackenzie Pierson, Nolan Smith, Abby French, Anna Schewe

Group Improvisation Team 1 — Grace Garrigan, Molly Cormier, Claire Lewis, Mackenzie Pierson

Group Improvisation Team 2 — Joe Goltl, Ainsley Wolford, Gabe Russell

