St. Albert speech program reaches new heights at contest

St. Albert High School’s speech program reached a new level with students’ achievements at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Individual State Speech Contest March 15 at Thomas Jefferson High School, according to Coach Brian Peterson.
The school had its first four individuals chosen for All State Speech and several students who earned Division 1 ratings in more than one category.
Division 1 Ratings:
Emma Gardner — Solo Musical Theater and Prose
Grace Garrigan — Original Oratory and Acting
Joe Goltl — Storytelling and Improvisational Acting
Gabe Russell — Poetry
Lainey Sheffield — Poetry
Ainsley Wolford — Solo Musical Theater
Division 2 Rating:
Ryan Doner — Solo Musical Theater
All State
Emma Gardner
Grace Garrigan
Joe Goltl
Ainsley Wolford
Large Group State Contest
All entries received Division 1 Ratings:
TV News Broadcasting — Sophie Sheffield, Lainey Sheffield, Alexis Narmi, Geogie Bohnet. This team was also nominated for All State.
Short Film — Emma Gardner, Grace Garrigan, Joe Goltl, Haley Kirkman, Claire Lewis, Mackenzie Pierson, Nolan Smith, Abby French, Anna Schewe
Group Improvisation Team 1 — Grace Garrigan, Molly Cormier, Claire Lewis, Mackenzie Pierson
Group Improvisation Team 2 — Joe Goltl, Ainsley Wolford, Gabe Russell