Story and Photos: Through wind and rain, Bloomer Elementary School's clock reaches its new home

On a cold day when the weather was less than ideal for being on the roof of a building, workers from Americlock braved the chilly winds to install Bloomer Elementary School’s long-awaited new clock Friday as students studied in their cozy classrooms inside.
One man, secured by a safety rope, stood on a ledge in front of the hole where the clock would go, maneuvering a 4-foot circle of glass out and the new clock’s case in, despite the gusty winds.
At 1:30 p.m., teachers brought the students out to see the new clock and celebrate with applause and noisemakers.
Bloomer Principal Kim Kazmierczak was ecstatic.
“I feel giddy like a schoolgirl,” she said afterwards.
Kazmierczak said she would still like to hold a dedication ceremony and celebration sometime in the future — maybe next spring.
The new clock is 4 feet in diameter and has a back-lit face with Roman numerals inside a black aluminum case. Despite its old-fashioned appearance, though, the device is technically advanced. Energy efficient LED lights will illuminate the face, and the motor will be driven by a built-in lithium battery. The control system will keep the clock in sync and automatically correct the time after power outages and the annual changes into Daylight-Saving Time and back into Standard Time. Purchase and installation cost about $8,500, Kazmierczak said.
The 1924 building’s original timepiece, once prominently displayed at the top of the front side, was removed years ago and replaced with a wooden face to maintain the appearance of a clock.
Bloomer’s “Save the Clock! It’s Time” fundraising campaign was launched on Oct. 21, 2019 with plenty of hoopla, promotional T-shirts and a DeLorean coupe owned by an Abraham Lincoln High School alumnus. A DeLorean housed the time machine in the “Back to the Future” movies, and a venerable clock in Hill Valley — frozen in time by a lightning strike — is a key part of the first film. October 21 also happens to be the date when protagonist Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, traveled into the future in “Back to the Future Part II.”
The campaign was kick-started by a $5,000 gift from the Bloomer Parent-Teacher Organization, Kazmierczak said. Other major donors included the Mid-Day Optimist Club, which donated $2,500; HGM Associates, which gave $1,000; and Bloomer students, who donated a total of about $500.
“Our PTO was so integral,” she said. “(PTO President) Brandy Beckman made the sign. They purchased the noisemakers.”
The fund drive brought in more than enough money, so there is some left over, Kazmierczak said.
“We’re going to be utilizing that to do some projects out front,” including landscaping and decorating, she said.
There were also people who helped out with their labor, Kazmierczak said.
“The school district was very generous, as well,” she said. “They rewired everything, they sealed the housing.”
Bloomer’s head custodian, Rex Rector, who has been at the school for 30 years, helped with preparations, Kazmierczak said. He cleaned out the enclosure where the clock needed to go — and he was actually the one who made the wooden clock face that filled the spot during several of the decades between functional timepieces.
“Rex has been such a partner,” she said. “He helped with the banner. He’s just great, and he makes our building so beautiful.”
The Americlock technicians were easy to work with, Kazmierczak said.
“They were just really awesome,” she said. “They were terrific.”
A clock has been a tradition at Bloomer since its earliest days — off and on, anyway. The original schoolhouse, built in 1880, had a clock that was a popular feature, but its time ran out in the early 20th century. School board members didn’t want to spend the money to get it repaired, so they donated it to the county. The clock was repaired and installed in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in 1924.
However, judges found its chiming annoying, so the bell was disconnected. The county later removed the entire clock tower, which was prone to leaks.
When the new Bloomer school building was constructed in 1924, it included an electric clock, but the clock gave out and was removed.
