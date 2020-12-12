Story and Photos: Through wind and rain, Bloomer Elementary School's clock reaches its new home

There were also people who helped out with their labor, Kazmierczak said.

“The school district was very generous, as well,” she said. “They rewired everything, they sealed the housing.”

Bloomer’s head custodian, Rex Rector, who has been at the school for 30 years, helped with preparations, Kazmierczak said. He cleaned out the enclosure where the clock needed to go — and he was actually the one who made the wooden clock face that filled the spot during several of the decades between functional timepieces.

“Rex has been such a partner,” she said. “He helped with the banner. He’s just great, and he makes our building so beautiful.”

The Americlock technicians were easy to work with, Kazmierczak said.

“They were just really awesome,” she said. “They were terrific.”

A clock has been a tradition at Bloomer since its earliest days — off and on, anyway. The original schoolhouse, built in 1880, had a clock that was a popular feature, but its time ran out in the early 20th century. School board members didn’t want to spend the money to get it repaired, so they donated it to the county. The clock was repaired and installed in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in 1924.