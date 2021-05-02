Students declare plans on Decision Day 2021

Lozier needs to be able to recruit new talent, said Ralph Kleinsmith, talent sourcing and development manager at the company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The manufacturer has an in-house internship and apprenticeship program but has never taken high school students before.

“Council Bluffs is really forward-thinking,” he said. “This is an excellent collaboration. This is the beginning of what we think will be a pipeline of skilled workers.”

Students like Brayden are good job candidates, because they’ve already had a chance to see if they like a particular trade, have learned how to read diagrams and have at least some skill in the trade, Kleinsmith said.

Brayden participated in Thomas Jefferson’s career-technical education classes, which became part of the TradeWorks Academy.

“It’s a great program,” he said. “I took an extracurricular activity at TradeWorks, and she had us weld a little bit even there. So I went for it and found welding is actually kind of fun.”

Although some of his hands-on work time was cancelled because of COVID-19, Brayden didn’t let that stop him from honing his skills.

“I had my own welder at home that my parents got me,” he said.