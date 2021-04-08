Teacher’s legacy continues in Wilson endowment fund

An endowment fund has been established for Wilson Middle School in memory of Cheri Nielsen, who taught math at Wilson for 38 years.

The Cheri K. Nielsen and Dr. Barb and Les Licklider Endowment Fund was set up by Barb Licklider, who was principal at Wilson from 1985-90, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. Les Licklider, her late husband, taught at Wilson for one year and then at Kanesville Alternative High School for four years.

The fund will provide ongoing support for the school and its staff and students.

“Wilson is excited to receive funding from the Cheri K. Nielsen and Dr. Barb and Les Licklider Endowment Fund,” Principal Mike Naughton said. “This funding will provide Wilson students and staff with many opportunities. The endowment fund will provide Wilson students with access to leadership training and field trips. The endowment fund will also ensure individual student needs are met. In the fall, new teachers will use the funding to create an engaging and inviting classroom environment.

“We will continue partnering with Dr. Licklider in using the funding to create opportunities for students and staff,” he said.