Technology may cost students their snow days

School-age children always look forward to snow days.

Whether they want to build a snowman, go sledding, get together with friends or just sleep in, it’s an unexpected day off that they relish.

Of course, snow days usually come at the cost of part of summer vacation. In 2010, Council Bluffs Community Schools had to push the district’s last day of school back a week — from May 19 to May 26 — and convert one day off built into the calendar into a school day.

Some districts use part of spring break for make-up days during snowy years or hold classes on President’s Day or other one-day holiday breaks. Others give up days scheduled for professional development to make up for lost time.

During the 2002-03 school year, the district used only one of two built-in snow days. However, the year before, the district took three; and for the 2000-01 school year, the district used a total of six.

This year, local students have already had three snow days — including two in a row this week.

But snow days might not be the same the rest of the school year for students who attend Council Bluffs Community Schools.