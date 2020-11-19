Titan Hill students, staff celebrate World Kindness Day

On Nov. 13, students and staff at Titan Hill Intermediate School celebrated World Kindness Day, an international holiday that promotes the importance of “being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world.”

The purpose of this day is to help everyone understand that kindness can bring us all together. With administrative support and the help of the student council, the school counselors, Denise Johnson, Lauren Letizia and student council sponsor Jamie Devine, celebrated this day with displaying acts of kindness.

Each classroom was assigned a buddy class for the day. Together, teachers and students decided at least one way where they could show kindness to their buddy class. A list of creative (social-distancing) friendly ideas were shared with staff to help celebrate the special event. Social distancing-and-sanitizer was used to keep all students and staff safe while celebrating the event.

Examples of kindness shown included compliment notes placed on student lockers, door decorations promoting kindness, kindness chains listing thoughtful words of encouragement, and posters encouraging and thanking staff and teachers.