Titan Hill students, staff celebrate World Kindness Day

Charlotte Mechna, a fourth grade student in Sarah Nielsen’s class, displays a T-shirt to remind others to “Do Everything with Kindness” during World Kindness Day at Titan Hill Intermediate School on Nov. 13.
At left, Titan Hill school counselors, Lauren Letizia and Denise Johnson, welcome students to the “Kindness Cafe” as they enter the cafeteria for lunch during World Kindness Day at Titan Hill Intermediate School on Nov. 13. “Our students do a wonderful job promoting kindness,” the counselors said. “We see it on a daily basis when they show respectful, responsible and ready to learn behaviors.”
Students in Ashley Smith’s second grade class celebrate World Kindness Day as they dance to music at Titan Hill Intermediate School on Nov. 13.
Gina Johnson’s third grade student, Lucas Holcome, reminds the office staff they are appreciated on World Kindness Day at Titan Hill Intermediate School on Nov. 13.
Kindness messages were shared around Titan Hill Intermediate School, inspiring staff and students to stay strong on World Kindness Day Nov. 13.
Below, a picture of a third grader’s positive message to their fifth grade buddy reminding them how special they are on World Kindness Day at Titan Hill Intermediate School Nov. 13.
Amberly Schechinger’s classroom door is decorated with students handprints and the quote, “We choose love” on World Kindness Day at Titan Hill Intermediate School Nov. 13.
Titan Hill Counselor Denise Johnson celebrates World Kindness Day by wearing a kindness T-shirt on Nov. 13. “Even though we have social distancing guidelines in place and wear a mask daily, our students and staff continue to show kindness through actions and words,” she said. “Titan Hill is a special place to work!”
Submitted by Denise Johnson
Titan Hill Intermediate School
On Nov. 13, students and staff at Titan Hill Intermediate School celebrated World Kindness Day, an international holiday that promotes the importance of “being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world.”
The purpose of this day is to help everyone understand that kindness can bring us all together. With administrative support and the help of the student council, the school counselors, Denise Johnson, Lauren Letizia and student council sponsor Jamie Devine, celebrated this day with displaying acts of kindness.
Each classroom was assigned a buddy class for the day. Together, teachers and students decided at least one way where they could show kindness to their buddy class. A list of creative (social-distancing) friendly ideas were shared with staff to help celebrate the special event. Social distancing-and-sanitizer was used to keep all students and staff safe while celebrating the event.
Examples of kindness shown included compliment notes placed on student lockers, door decorations promoting kindness, kindness chains listing thoughtful words of encouragement, and posters encouraging and thanking staff and teachers.
