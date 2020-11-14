TJ track named in honor of Muehlig

The Council Bluffs Community School District has named an athletic facility in honor of a coach/retired teacher who has worked in the school district for almost half a century.

The board of education officially named the practice track and field at one of district’s high schools the Doug Muehlig Track & Field at Thomas Jefferson High School during its meeting Tuesday.

“Thank you very much,” Muehlig said after the board voted unanimously to bestow the honor. “It’s very humbling. I don’t deserve it, but I’ll take it.”

David Coziahr, who was just about to finish a term as president of the board before beginning one as vice president, called the honor “well deserved.”

Muehlig was hired as a history and journalism teacher in 1972 by former Principal Gaylord Anderson and started coaching track in 1976.

“I think the parents at TJ demanded a track, and we got one,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Muehlig coached mostly track and some football at Thomas Jefferson, he said. He retired from teaching in 2010 but continued as head coach of boys and girls cross country and assistant coach of boys track. He has now shepherded cross country runners for 36 years.