TJ track named in honor of Muehlig

The Council Bluffs Community School District has named an athletic facility in honor of a coach/retired teacher who has worked in the school district for almost half a century.
The board of education officially named the practice track and field at one of district’s high schools the Doug Muehlig Track & Field at Thomas Jefferson High School during its meeting Tuesday.
“Thank you very much,” Muehlig said after the board voted unanimously to bestow the honor. “It’s very humbling. I don’t deserve it, but I’ll take it.”
David Coziahr, who was just about to finish a term as president of the board before beginning one as vice president, called the honor “well deserved.”
Muehlig was hired as a history and journalism teacher in 1972 by former Principal Gaylord Anderson and started coaching track in 1976.
“I think the parents at TJ demanded a track, and we got one,” he said.
Muehlig coached mostly track and some football at Thomas Jefferson, he said. He retired from teaching in 2010 but continued as head coach of boys and girls cross country and assistant coach of boys track. He has now shepherded cross country runners for 36 years.
Despite his retirement, Muehlig still thinks of himself as a teacher.
“I’m a teacher first — and when I was a coach, I was a teacher,” he said.
Muehlig named Bob Nielsen as one of the coaches who had a big influence on him.
“After seven years, I was about to quit to make more money,” he said. “Nielsen told me ‘you can’t quit,’ so I stuck around for another 42 years.”
Muehlig graduated from Benson High School in Omaha in 1968 and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Midland Lutheran College (now Midland University) with minors in history and physical education. He earned a master’s in secondary administration at University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He was inducted into the Thomas Jefferson High School Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Midland University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. He lettered in football four years while attending the school. In 2000, he was named the Thomas Jefferson Teacher of the Year and the Council Bluffs Community School District Teacher of the Year. Over the years, he also received several coaching awards.
