Top high school seniors honored as Iowa Governor’s Scholars
Top high school seniors honored as Iowa Governor’s Scholars

Iowa’s best and brightest, including select high school seniors from southwest Iowa, were honored in the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 25 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Iowa’s top academic students were chosen by their member schools, with the largest 64 schools selecting two seniors who were their highest academic achievers for their first seven semesters in high school and all other schools choosing one. All students received a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement.

The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau present the recognition, which began in 2003.

Southwest Iowa Governor’s Scholars

AHSTW, Avoca — Kailey Jones

Clarinda — Crew Howard

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln — Daniel Fitch

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln — Rolando Martinez-Rico

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson — Julia Nightser

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson — Cassidy Powell

East Mills — Jackson Wray

Fremont-Mills, Tabor — Karigan Pries

Glenwood — Madeline Becker

Griswold — Hunter Jackson

Harlan Community — Jack Klitgaard

Heartland Christian — Morgan Beckner

Iowa School for the Deaf — Travin Nipper

Lewis Central — Caiden Diggs

Lewis Central — McKenna Pettepier

Logan-Magnolia — Shannon Troxel

Missouri Valley — Claire Clausen

Riverside, Oakland — Wyatt Sparr

Shenandoah — Samuel Martin

Sidney — Jenna Hendrix

St. Albert, Council Bluffs — Anna Schewe

Treynor — Emma Ehmke

Tri-Center, Neola — Brett McGee

Underwood — James Brainard

West Harrison, Mondamin — Maren Evans

Woodbine — Ana Vazquez-Pryor

