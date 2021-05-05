Top high school seniors honored as Iowa Governor’s Scholars

Iowa’s best and brightest, including select high school seniors from southwest Iowa, were honored in the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 25 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Iowa’s top academic students were chosen by their member schools, with the largest 64 schools selecting two seniors who were their highest academic achievers for their first seven semesters in high school and all other schools choosing one. All students received a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement.