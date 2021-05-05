Top high school seniors honored as Iowa Governor’s Scholars

Iowa’s best and brightest, including select high school seniors from southwest Iowa, were honored in the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 25 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
Iowa’s top academic students were chosen by their member schools, with the largest 64 schools selecting two seniors who were their highest academic achievers for their first seven semesters in high school and all other schools choosing one. All students received a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement.
The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau present the recognition, which began in 2003.
Southwest Iowa Governor’s Scholars
AHSTW, Avoca — Kailey Jones
Clarinda — Crew Howard
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln — Daniel Fitch
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln — Rolando Martinez-Rico
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson — Julia Nightser
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson — Cassidy Powell
East Mills — Jackson Wray
Fremont-Mills, Tabor — Karigan Pries
Glenwood — Madeline Becker
Griswold — Hunter Jackson
Harlan Community — Jack Klitgaard
Heartland Christian — Morgan Beckner
Iowa School for the Deaf — Travin Nipper
Lewis Central — Caiden Diggs
Lewis Central — McKenna Pettepier
Logan-Magnolia — Shannon Troxel
Missouri Valley — Claire Clausen
Riverside, Oakland — Wyatt Sparr
Shenandoah — Samuel Martin
Sidney — Jenna Hendrix
St. Albert, Council Bluffs — Anna Schewe
Treynor — Emma Ehmke
Tri-Center, Neola — Brett McGee
Underwood — James Brainard
West Harrison, Mondamin — Maren Evans
Woodbine — Ana Vazquez-Pryor