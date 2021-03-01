Tuesday’s Council Bluffs Community Schools town hall to be held in person

The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold the second of its two previously announced town hall meetings in person Tuesday.
The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirn Middle School, 100 North Ave.
During the meeting, participants will have the opportunity to learn about progress made toward the district’s strategic goals, hear about feedback received during a recent online survey and ask questions about the district’s goals and future plans.
There were 556 people who responded to the survey, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during the first town hall. Of those, 80% were parents and 20% were staff members.
A video recording of the meeting will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org after the meeting, but there will be no livestream.
At the first town hall meeting, held virtually on Feb. 16, parents asked about coronavirus, social-emotional support for students, career-technical programs, the high school grading system and a few persistent facility problems. Most district-level administrators and all but one of the board of education members participated.
At that time, about 700 school employees had received at least their first shot of vaccine, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said, and many have now received their second shot. Safety measures remain in place to protect students and any staff members who have not been vaccinated.
Teachers are asked to communicate with parents when a student is failing. Parents can check with their child’s advisement teacher on how the child is doing in their classes.
One parent thought there should be more counselors in the schools and an in-house therapist. Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, said the district is working on a multi-tiered support system.
The district has several programs that provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, Vorthmann said. Besides Advanced Placement tests, those include the district’s TradeWorks Academy, Early College Academy, Certificate Advancement program and College Credit Acceleration program.
Secondary grades are based on an equal-interval scale, he said. One parent seemed to think that made it too easy for high school students to pass.
Leaks, mold and inadequate parking space were among the facility concerns mentioned.