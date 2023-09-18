Underwood Community School District officials are expecting to get a $13.7 million bond issue on the Nov. 7 ballot, mainly for renovations and mechanical upgrades at Underwood Elementary School.

The board of education approved the request last week and submitted it to the county auditor’s office, Superintendent Andy Irwin said. He had not heard anything from the county as of Monday afternoon.

The proposal focuses mainly on Underwood Elementary School, with some work also at the high school, Irwin said.

“The elementary is our oldest facility, and it needs some help,” he said. “Our elementary was built in the ‘60s.”

If the bond issue passes, classrooms at the elementary school would be renovated, windows would be replaced and HVAC equipment would be repaired or replaced, Irwin said. The early childhood drop-off area would be improved.

Secure entrances at both the elementary school and the high school would be upgraded, he said. In addition, the old stage in the high school commons area would be removed so the space could be put to better use.

Irwin is working with Piper Sandler to determine how much the bond issue would add to the district’s tax levy. The school administration had been discussing the possibility of a bond issue and held forums to get public input about the proposal, he said.

If issued, payment of the bonds would overlap for a couple years with the $5.5 million in bonds approved in 2006 for construction of a middle school addition to the elementary school, Irwin said. That project was completed in 2009.

Underwood Community Schools completed a $6.2 million upgrade to the high school in 2014 that included construction of an addition with a 421-seat auditorium and 220-seat practice gym, new fitness and wrestling rooms and expansion of the track to 12 lanes, as well as parking and smaller improvements. That work was paid for with revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.