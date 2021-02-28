Union donates welding equipment to Iowa School for the Deaf

Things are looking brighter for welding students at Iowa School for the Deaf.
The American Welding Society, Nebraska Section 81, donated and installed a multi-process welder and practice material and built a fabrication table for ISD’s metal technology program over the summer, according to a press release from ISD.
Society members determined the equipment would help students measure more precisely, hold pieces in place more efficiently and save time by using just one welder for multiple tasks.
Students can now use the Miller Multimatic 220 welder for metal inert gas, tungsten inert gas and shielded metal arc (also called stick) welding, according to Scott Versch, metals technology teacher at ISD. About 10 students have used it so far, he said.
“It saves table space and floor space, and only one outlet is needed,” he said. “AWS provides quality equipment for students as they learn the skills and trades required for manufacturing. We can’t thank them enough for reaching out to us.”
“Our local suppliers, manufacturers, fabricators and consultants strive each year to give back to the education and growth of our industry,” said Jeffrey Tyler, a quality manager and welding inspector who serves as publicity chair for the society’s local section.
He said there were key local industry supporters for ISD’s project, along with the American Welding Society, such as Matheson Gas, which provided additional safety equipment; Elliott Equipment, which fabricated the welding table; and Olsson, an Omaha engineering and design firm, which donated nearly two tons of practice welding material. The manufacturer made it easier by selling the welder at cost, the press release stated.
The table can be wheeled around the welding lab to accommodate large projects. Versch’s students learn how critical accuracy is: The new table was designed to be accurate within 0.003 of an inch. The table also contains a plasma cutter table and a one-foot extension that can be removed and used as a square. The holes are two inches on center, providing measurement guidance, and hold pieces in place for tack welding.
With the new equipment, students are preparing to take on their next big project: building an electric car for the EVERON Power Drive competition, Versch said. They will use the new equipment to make first tack welds for the car’s frame and roll bars, then the finish welding.
Omaha Public Power District started the Power Drive competition for the 1998-99 school year and was quickly joined by Nebraska Public Power District. After 2015, the two utilities stepped away from the program. Some of the teams felt the program should be continued and eventually formed Electric Vehicle Energy Research of Nebraska, a nonprofit organization, which has taken over management of the program. The organization’s goal is simply to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, which it does primarily through the Power Drive competition.
The competition hasn’t missed a year, except last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams compete to see which vehicle can travel the farthest in a 60- or 90-minute rally, according to the EVERON website. Thousands of students have participated over the years, and many have pursued careers in engineering, automotive technology and various trades.
“The Power Drive experience has helped them learn to apply the lessons of the classroom to real-world problems, such as how to build an electric car from scratch, make it move, and then how to make it move well,” the website states.
The electric car project is a favorite among the high school students, because they’re at the age when they start driving, Versch said.
“They get to design and build a car, which they can then race — which is a rare opportunity,” he said. “The process is challenging — their joys match the frustrations. There’s a lot of highs and lows that come with creative problem solving.”
EVERON will hold four rounds of Power Drive competition this year, beginning on April 10 in Lincoln and ending on May 1 in Wayne, according to the EVERON website.
Besides welding, Versch also teaches machining, woodworking and small engine repair and has taught computer-aided drafting some terms.
“The American Welding Society is dedicated to advancing the science, technology and application of welding through education, research and professional development,” Tyler said in the press release.
The chapter selects one school each year to receive donations similar to what was given to ISD, Tyler said.
“It is our hope that by providing opportunities to the younger generation, we can help educate and potentially steer individuals to rewarding careers in the welding industry,” he said.