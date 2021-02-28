Union donates welding equipment to Iowa School for the Deaf

The table can be wheeled around the welding lab to accommodate large projects. Versch’s students learn how critical accuracy is: The new table was designed to be accurate within 0.003 of an inch. The table also contains a plasma cutter table and a one-foot extension that can be removed and used as a square. The holes are two inches on center, providing measurement guidance, and hold pieces in place for tack welding.

With the new equipment, students are preparing to take on their next big project: building an electric car for the EVERON Power Drive competition, Versch said. They will use the new equipment to make first tack welds for the car’s frame and roll bars, then the finish welding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha Public Power District started the Power Drive competition for the 1998-99 school year and was quickly joined by Nebraska Public Power District. After 2015, the two utilities stepped away from the program. Some of the teams felt the program should be continued and eventually formed Electric Vehicle Energy Research of Nebraska, a nonprofit organization, which has taken over management of the program. The organization’s goal is simply to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, which it does primarily through the Power Drive competition.