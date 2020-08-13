Virtual summer school sparks learning, academic progress

Summer school, like the spring term and upcoming school year, was different than usual, but Council Bluffs Community School District officials feel it was still productive.
This year’s session was held from June 1 through July 31, stretching beyond the three- to six-week segments of the district’s usual summer programs, according to Carly Gates, coordinator of summer learning. More than 400 students participated, logging in for an average of 60% of the class meetings.
“I was pleasantly surprised it wasn’t too far off where we usually are,” she said.
Instruction was all virtual, which meant classes at the Henry Doorly Zoo and field trips to parks, museums and local employers had to be sacrificed. However, subject matter was still varied, and Gates believes the session helped make up for the long school closure last spring, she told school board members during their meeting Tuesday. She was encouraged that so many students wanted to continue learning after the closure.
The school district tapped resource people from 10 community partners, including Pottawattamie County Conservation, its own nutrition services staff and local businesses for videos used in classes, Gates said.
Fourth-grade teacher Libby Hecker saw improvement in students’ understanding and level of reading proficiency, she said in a video report.
“We were able to extend the learning and (expand) the knowledge of our students,” she said.
Hecker also felt it was a good opportunity for students to connect with students and teachers from other schools.
Students earned a total of 43 credits in the credit recovery program, and four students completed their requirements and graduated this summer, Gates said.
In a survey, 92% of parents said their children made progress in summer school, while 94% of students and 95% of teachers said they did.
Unfortunately, the spring shutdown left little time to plan for the summer session, Gates said.
“It was definitely a quick turnaround, but we were really glad that staff and community partners and students and parents were still interested in summer programming,” she said. “Flexibility was very important, and we wanted to do what we could to still provide students with learning opportunities — especially in light of the shortened (spring) session due to the pandemic.”
Reinventing the summer school plan did not leave time for overall assessments, Gates said.
“We were not able to do pre- and post-testing due to the closure,” she said.
A total of 45 incoming freshmen attended the Leveraging Youth for the Freshman Team program at the district’s two high schools, Gates said. Participants learned about the high school they will attend and about career opportunities at local businesses, even though they weren’t able to visit the employers in person.
“They were able to view videos from those partners and see the environment and learn about careers with those organizations,” she said.
It was also a chance for students to become more comfortable with virtual learning, Gates noted. That will be a major component of the hybrid phase the district plans to implement this fall, and it will be the only mode of the district’s Virtual Academy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!