Virtual summer school sparks learning, academic progress

“We were able to extend the learning and (expand) the knowledge of our students,” she said.

Hecker also felt it was a good opportunity for students to connect with students and teachers from other schools.

Students earned a total of 43 credits in the credit recovery program, and four students completed their requirements and graduated this summer, Gates said.

In a survey, 92% of parents said their children made progress in summer school, while 94% of students and 95% of teachers said they did.

Unfortunately, the spring shutdown left little time to plan for the summer session, Gates said.

“It was definitely a quick turnaround, but we were really glad that staff and community partners and students and parents were still interested in summer programming,” she said. “Flexibility was very important, and we wanted to do what we could to still provide students with learning opportunities — especially in light of the shortened (spring) session due to the pandemic.”

Reinventing the summer school plan did not leave time for overall assessments, Gates said.

“We were not able to do pre- and post-testing due to the closure,” she said.