Michael Stinman, an elementary music specialist with Treynor Community Schools, was the recipient a $2,000 grant as part Voya Financial's 2023 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

Stinman is the only winner in the entire state of Iowa.

Voya Financial, Inc., a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, has awarded more than $6 million to educators across the country through its Voya Unsung Heroes program for the last 27 years.

The grants are awarded to K-12 educators in the United States to recognize and support their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.

“Teachers, staff and administrators responsible for the education of children are national treasures, and educators such as Michael Stinman are among the ‘best of the best,’” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president of the Voya Foundation. “For nearly 30 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program and our other education-oriented initiatives have celebrated and financially supported the development of creative teaching methods and innovative thinking that help prepare students for what awaits them beyond their school years. These professionals are truly our unsung heroes.”

Stinman’s innovative teaching idea — “Making Music Matter: OpporTUNEities of a Lifetime” — focuses on increasing the number of musical instruments available to children in kindergarten through fifth grade, impacting approximately 400 students and ultimately thousands throughout the school district in the coming years.

Elementary music classes consist of a variety of experiences, in which students learn the intricacies of music, including the science and history of it. Children will sing, speak, move and play instruments to engage their minds, bodies and souls. The Voya Unsung Heroes grant will allow Stinman to purchase new instruments to continue providing auditory, visual and kinesthetic experiences that his students may not otherwise have access to because of limited resources.

Selected from a group of applicants from across the United States, Stinman is one of only 50 winning submissions to receive the $2,000 award to help fund and bring his program to life. In addition, he will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.

Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s program, Voya Teacher Voices, that focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving educators, providing training opportunities, and offering financial support to achieve their goals.