Worker shortage hitting Iowa schools

The possible reasons for shortages of teachers, substitutes and support staff are many, school officials said. According to school officials:

Enrollment in college education programs is down over the past decade, leading to a shortage of new teachers.

The pandemic created for many workers a need for more flexible working arrangements.

Some workers have concerns about being exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace, especially in schools, where social distancing is virtually impossible. And, in Iowa, a new state law says schools cannot require face masks for staff and students. Although that law has been temporarily paused while it is tried in the courts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There seems to be more competition in the job market for para-educator wages, which are often the $15 per hour range.

A general shortage of available workers across the country.

Jean Hessburg, public relations specialist for the Iowa State Education Association, said the organization’s staff hears of all these issues across the state.