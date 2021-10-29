Elizabeth Smart talks survival, empowerment at Impact for Women summit

As the keynote speaker, Smart shared her story of being abducted and the challenges she faced. She was abducted on June 5, 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah — she was 14-years-old at the time. Smart was taken from her home by knife-point in the middle of the night by her captors.

“I kept on thinking how is this happening to me? Why is this happening to me?” she told attendees.

Smart was held captive for nine months and was chained, raped, dressed in disguise to stay hidden and was threatened that if she tried to escape, they would kill her and her family.

Fortunately, she was returned to her family on March 12, 2003.

Following her abduction, Smart said she was worried she would only be remembered as “the girl who got kidnapped.” She said she would see people staring at her, some people would try and take pictures of her and some would just come up to her and ask if she was Elizabeth Smart.

“It’s so easy to feel defined by our past experiences,” she said.

Smart said she got to the point where she realized it was only the people who didn’t know her who thought of her as the girl who got kidnapped. But to her friends, that would be the last thing they would mention about her.