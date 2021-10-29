Elizabeth Smart talks survival, empowerment at Impact for Women summit

Elizabeth Smart, who made headlines after being abducted from her home in 2002, was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Impact for Women Summit hosted by the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
Smart is an author and the founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation. She is an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation along with being a strong advocate for the Amber Alert program.
Guest speakers at the summit on Thursday at Ameristar included Debi Durham, Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director; Dawn Wiand, Iowa Women’s Foundation Executive Director; and Carolina Padilla, Intercultural Senior Center Founder and Executive Director.
The summit touched on many topics, including empowering women through the workforce and education initiatives in southwest Iowa, along with safety and wellbeing.
“I really feel that this was the opportunity to bring these conversations to the public in a very ‘in your face’ kind of way,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “Let’s talk about what’s really facing women and their families.”
Other topics included childcare and aging in place in southwest Iowa.
“We want to help raise women out of poverty, because we know the face of poverty is single moms with two to three children and they are 22 to 40-year-old women,” Dostal said. “Those are the folks we need to be focusing on so we can change the face of the community.”
As the keynote speaker, Smart shared her story of being abducted and the challenges she faced. She was abducted on June 5, 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah — she was 14-years-old at the time. Smart was taken from her home by knife-point in the middle of the night by her captors.
“I kept on thinking how is this happening to me? Why is this happening to me?” she told attendees.
Smart was held captive for nine months and was chained, raped, dressed in disguise to stay hidden and was threatened that if she tried to escape, they would kill her and her family.
Fortunately, she was returned to her family on March 12, 2003.
Following her abduction, Smart said she was worried she would only be remembered as “the girl who got kidnapped.” She said she would see people staring at her, some people would try and take pictures of her and some would just come up to her and ask if she was Elizabeth Smart.
“It’s so easy to feel defined by our past experiences,” she said.
Smart said she got to the point where she realized it was only the people who didn’t know her who thought of her as the girl who got kidnapped. But to her friends, that would be the last thing they would mention about her.
“What defines us isn’t what happened to us, but rather, how you handle it,” she said. “Only I get to decide how I’m remembered.”
Dostal said the Impact for Women Summit will be held every other year.
“We are just so fortunate to have a steering committee in a community that is ready for this conversation,” Dostal said. “Especially from a diversity, equity and inclusion perspective and just talking about women and talking about gender equity, making sure women are getting the opportunities to learn and grow.”