A 40th anniversary celebration and an international conference cross paths in this western Iowa village, a hub of all things Danish, in June.

The Danish American Heritage Society will meet June 22-24 at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn. The conference coincides with museum celebrations marking its 1983 organization and its annual Sankt Hans Aften midsummer bonfire festivities.

Organizers anticipate a turnout of 300 participants for all events in the community of 600 midway between Des Moines and Omaha.

Registration is underway. Conference attendees may register for a single day, or all three days. The registration deadline, including for separate tickets to the 40th anniversary celebration dinner, is May 31.

The Danish American Heritage Society’s conference theme is “Ecologies and Ethnicity.”

“The Museum of Danish America looks forward to welcoming friends from all over the United States and from Denmark to enjoy Elk Horn and the surrounding communities,” said Tova Brandt, executive director of the museum. “Iowa at midsummer offers a beautiful setting to explore the themes of Ecologies and Ethnicity.’’

The opening dinner and keynote presentation June 22 features Morten Kabell, Copenhagen’s former mayor of technical and environmental affairs. He was instrumental in pumping up the Danish capital’s global brand as a cycling city. He will speak on issues of environmental sustainability.

Speakers June 23 and 24 include:

Pete Berthelsen of Elba, Nebraska, on prairie restoration in Nebraska and the Midwest.

Charly Frisk of New Haven, Connecticut, on her documentary film, “Frø: Nordic Seed Heroes.” The film explores the intersection of people and seeds from the Arctic Circle to a Danish wheat field.

Kevin Mason of Forest City on European-style land use and ecological transformation in western Iowa.

Anders Bo Rasmussen of Odense, Denmark, winner of the inaugural Danish American Heritage Society Book Prize for his “Civil War Settlers: Scandinavians, Citizenship, and American Empire, 1848-1870.’’

Virginia Small of Milwaukee on Danish immigrant Jens Jensen’s legacy in American landscape architecture. Jensen was a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright and the father of the Prairie School of landscape architecture.

Warren Watson of Elk Horn on the history of the community and its founding Danish immigrants. Elk Horn and neighboring Kimballton are known as the “Danish Villages.”

Staff from Joslyn Castle in Omaha will speak on Jensen’s work at the historic mansion’s conservatory and grounds.

Other activities include a tour, dinner and entertainment at Hausbarn Heritage Park in nearby Manning. The site features an authentic 1660s house/barn from the Slesvig-Holsten borderlands between Denmark and Germany.

There will be guided prairie walks, gallery talks, behind-the-scenes museum and Genealogy Center tours, musicians, authors, film screenings, group singing, and Danish kringle pastry breaks and an æbleskiver (Danish pancake balls) breakfast.

Sankt Hans Aften events include the traditional midsummer bonfire on the rim of the 30-acre Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park, live music, open galleries, lawn games, s’mores, and more.

The museum’s origins date to 1983, when a Danish American Heritage Society committee imagined a national museum dedicated to the history and legacy of Danish immigration to the United States.

The result was The Danish Immigrant Museum, now the nationally accredited Museum of Danish America. The museum complex opened in 1994 on the west edge of Elk Horn, about six blocks from the village’s landmark Danish windmill.

Iowa and Nebraska attracted significant numbers of Danish immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, said John Mark Nielsen, president of the Danish American Heritage Society and director emeritus of the Museum of Danish America.

The region’s deep Danish roots continue to pay cultural dividends. For example, the Danish American Heritage Society’s three sister organizations, the Museum of Danish America, the Danish American Archive and Library, and Grand View University, are located within a two-hour drive of each other, in Elk Horn, in Blair, Nebraska, and in Des Moines, respectively.

“The conference is an opportunity to celebrate the Museum of Danish America and the many Danes who settled in the Midwest even as we explore issues of sustainability today both here and in Denmark,” Nielsen said.

More information about the conference, including schedules, registration forms and lodging options, are available the Danish American Heritage Society’s website at www.danishheritage.org. Information also is available at the museum website at www.danishmuseum.org.