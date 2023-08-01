Local 10-year-old Ella Ranney won the National American Miss Iowa Pageant in June, and will be advancing to compete in the national pageant in November.

Ella won the competition in her previous age bracket at 7, but she’s been competing since she was 4 and said this time was her favorite trip to the state pageant.

“I really like making new friends, and I like seeing old friends, too, but I really missed seeing ‘Mustache Man,’ one of the judges,” Ella said.

Due to the rules of the National American Miss Pageant, which prevent previous winners from competing in state pageants in that age category, this was Ella’s first chance to defend her crown.

In addition to her pageant competitions, Ella also plays the piano and participates in choir and theater.

Ella’s mom, Laura Ranney, says that the preparation is a year-round venture.

“The pageant is usually in June or July, and we start practicing with her pageant coach in January or February,” Laura said.

The national competition will be held in Orlando, where Ella will compete against the other state winners in her age group from each state in the country.

A major benefit for the competitors in the pageants is getting them in front of modeling and acting agencies, and Ella has already signed with two agencies due through the pageant.

As a part of the pageant, Ella is required to do community service before the national competition and she will be meeting with her coach to lengthen her introduction before November.

Ella and Laura emphasized how important practice and persistence were in her achievements.

“I would tell [anyone starting out] to keep trying if they don’t win the first time, because I didn’t win my first time,” Ella said.