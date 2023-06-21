A Council Bluffs student at Concordia University joined eight classmates, a professor, a physicians assistant and a pediatrician in a medical mission trip to Guatemala last month.

Emily Morse of Council Bluffs went on the trip May 4 to May 11 to Santa Cruz Lutheran Church and Medical Clinic in Amatitlan, Guatemala, according to a news release.

Accompanying Morse and the other students were Dr. Jennifer Janousek, professor of health and human performance, physician's assistant Jill Beisel and pediatrician Dr. Sarah Matthias. Concordia University is located in Seward, Nebraska

Janousek has been leading this mission trip for the past 15 years. For these past years, the group has hosted medical clinics, a health fair, health educational sessions and conducted Kid's Club, which is essentially a one-day Vacation Bible School. The students planned, developed and led the health education sessions and helped lead Kids Club.

This year, the mission trip also hosted health education sessions about diabetes care and prevention, chronic pain relief and stress management. Janousek found that this was the most fulfilling part of the trip for her.

"As important as it is to provide medical care, education on health topics lasts much longer than a five-day antibiotic," she said in a release.

The sessions were very well attended and received, which was a significant part of the trip for Concordia junior Rebecca Gebhardt.

"Once we taught them what to do, many of them started doing the exercises, and that made me realize how open these people were to try the things we were saying," Gebhardt said.