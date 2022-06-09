Endowment fund provides money for books, classroom supplies at Wilson

An endowment fund set up last year to benefit Wilson Middle School provided money this spring for books and classroom supplies.

The Cheri K. Nielsen and Dr. Barb and Les Licklider Endowment Fund paid for more than 650 books, which were distributed to students by Wilson staff, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. Students were given the opportunity to choose books with topics of interest to them, and the books were delivered to the school in May.

“Students were very excited about ordering and receiving books,” said Alison Kennedy, assistant principal at Wilson. “Students were able to select books according to their interests, which hopefully encourages them to establish a love of reading. The best part of this was that students had the opportunity to read a new book, which allows them to potentially learn or experience something new. It really is an intangible gift and one we are very thankful for.”

The endowment was established in memory of Cheri Nielsen, who taught math at Wilson for 38 years, and was set up by Barb Licklider, who was principal at Wilson from 1985-90. Her late husband, Les, taught at Wilson for one year and then at Kanesville Alternative Learning Center.

The fund is valued at $235,000 and provides more than $12,000 annually to support students and staff at Wilson, the press release stated. The annual support provides assistance for students’ most basic needs, such as eyeglasses and clothing, as well as student and teacher support for learning, literacy, leadership development and experiences outside the classroom that enhance learning and inspire students to achieve more.

“It’s exciting to see this fund have a direct impact on our students and staff at Wilson,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. “Cheri, Barb and Les left a gift that will make a difference for many years to come, and for that we are incredibly grateful.”

In addition to the books purchased for the students, 11 first-year teachers received gift cards to purchase items for their classrooms, and a fund has been created to assist students and families in need throughout the school year.

“As a first-year teacher, there are so many things one needs to juggle,” said Ayin Morales, a teacher at Wilson. “One of the biggest items on that new-teacher list is classroom supplies. With the help of this generous gift, I was able to enhance my instruction, bring my grand ideas to life and gift my students the classroom experience they deserve. I am so thankful!”

“I am absolutely excited about how this fund is contributing to the learning and leadership at Wilson Middle School,” said Barb Licklider. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”

To learn more or make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the foundation at 712-322-8800.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.