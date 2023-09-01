Assistant editor Scott Stewart and I both took our dogs to visit the pop-up dog park in Cochran Park on Wednesday. We got a brief hang in with photographer Joe Shearer as well, which was cool.

Even cooler was seeing a handful of dogs enjoying their time running off leash in an area of the park blocked off with temporary fencing.

There's a rumor that this pop-up event may happen again, which would be a wonderful offering for the four-legged residents of Council Bluffs until a permanent city dog park is installed.

It was a bit warm, but we were able to limit our pups time in the heat while getting out some energy. I encourage anyone who didn't make it to clear your schedule for future announcements.

•••

There's not much on my events radar this weekend, and with the long weekend set to recognize the American labor movement and workers' contributions to this country, I'd say that makes sense.

Many people will be getting outside for one last camping trip or weekend on the water as Labor Day signifies the end of summer — though the season doesn't officially end until Sept. 23.

I encourage you all to take advantage of a few days to hang out and do things you enjoy with your families — you might go boating at Lake Manawa or take a stroll at River's Edge Park.

You can join the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club for a hike Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop. The club is free and open to anyone in the community. Registration is required for this special Saturday event at firstrowfitness.com under Sept. 2 in the schedule tab. The hike is expected to be about two hours long.

Also on Saturday, the River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

If you're anything like me, you might get up early to spend a morning fishing or take your kayak out on the water. (Did you really think I was going to let summer end without another suggestion that you go fishing? Ha.) Maybe you'll brave a few mosquito bites in the evening for one last campfire — don't forget the s'mores.

I plan to do some yard work and home projects over the weekend — and work to bring Tuesday's paper to you fine folks — as well as celebrate the recent birth of my best friend's baby girl.

Whatever you decide to do, may you do so with good company and find time to enjoy the little moments that make life special.

•••

If you'd like to enjoy local parks this fall, consider joining one of the new fall pickleball leagues orchestrated by Council Bluffs' Parks and Recreation.

A rapidly growing sport, pickleball has captured the attention of Council Bluffs residents. The new leagues will provide an excellent platform for individuals of all skill levels to enjoy this engaging and social activity.

Pickleball is a paddle sport played using a plastic ball with holes. The game combines fundamentals of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton and can be played as doubles or singles. Pickleball is played on indoor or outdoor courts measuring one-fourth the size of a standard tennis court with a lower net and is a friendly game with simple rules, making it an ideal sport for people of all ages. While the game is social, more experience equates to a more fast-paced, challenging and competitive match.

Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation Department converted two tennis courts into four pickleball courts as part of the Cochran Park renovation. Kimball Park has one outdoor pickleball court as well. These courts are open to the public when not in use for leagues.

Fall leagues kick off on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Cochran Park and offer the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and engage in healthy competition. Register online at cbparksandrec.org.

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department also offers indoor leagues in partnership with the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club at the Iowa West Field House. Participants can take advantage of the facility's climate-controlled environment, ensuring an optimal playing experience year-round.

"Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, these leagues provide a fantastic chance to improve your skills and make lasting connections," Recreation and Events Manager Dan Bettmann said in a news release.

From beginner-friendly leagues focused on learning the basics to advanced competitive leagues, there's a perfect fit for everyone. Plus, there are multiple scheduling options to accommodate busy lifestyles.

"Pickleball is a sport that encourages social interaction, physical activity, and friendly competition," Bettmann said. "These leagues will not only provide an opportunity for residents to stay active but also strengthen the sense of community in Council Bluffs."

Interested individuals are encouraged to register early, as spots are limited and expected to fill quickly. More information, including registration details, league schedules and pricing can be found on the official City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department website, cbparksandrec.org.