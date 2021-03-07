 Skip to main content
Entries sought for Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Volunteer Iowa is now accepting nominations for the 2021.

The deadline for nominations is April 9.

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards program, established in 1982, provides an easy way for organizers to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level recognition award, a press release from Volunteer Iowa stated. Three award categories are available: individual, group and length of service.

Nominees’ information can be submitted using one of the following methods:

• All organizations (including state government agencies) submit information and the handling fee directly through Volunteer Iowa. Organizations will be able to submit the handling fee online. Nomination form can be found at appengine.egov.com/apps/ia/icvs_award.

• State agencies will submit nominations through the same online form. Invoicing will be handled separately. (Staff of state government agencies must submit nominations through their agency’s coordinator.)

Nominations are accepted from city governments, community colleges, county governments, federal government units operating from Iowa, Iowa Mentoring Partnership certified programs, K-12 schools (public and parochial), national service programs operating in Iowa (AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors), nonprofit and charitable organizations, private colleges and universities and non-state government organizations, according to the press release.

For more information, visit volunteeriowa.org.

