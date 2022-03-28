EPA to hold virtual public meeting on proposed drinking water regulations

The public is invited to participate in a virtual public meeting about environmental justice and the development of the proposed drinking water regulation for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 5. Registration is required.

The session will be an opportunity for EPA to share information and for communities to offer input on environmental justice considerations related to the development of the proposed PFAS regulation, according to a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7. The agency encourages the public to share thoughts on addressing PFAS drinking water contamination issues in their communities.

The EPA is currently developing a proposed regulation for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, two types of PFAS. The agency is also evaluating additional PFAS and assessing the available science to consider regulations for groups of PFAS. Regulations are legally enforceable maximum contaminant levels or treatment techniques that apply to public water systems.

Those interested can sign up when they register to provide brief verbal comments during the meeting. Translations and disability access support can also be requested during registration. Register for the online meeting at bit.ly/3IHa8qF.

In addition, EPA will accept written public comments submitted to the public docket. Comments can be submitted, identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114, at regulations.gov. More information is available at epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas.

