Ernst helps kickoff diaper drive in Cedar Rapids, meets with veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was in Cedar Rapids Friday to discuss support for veterans, child care, housing and help for families with young children.

Ernst visited volunteers at the Freedom Foundation veterans group in the morning and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank in the afternoon.

Army veteran Randy Lambert of Marion greeted Ernst at the Freedom Foundation with a FaceTime call with his 19-year-old son from Hungary, where he’s deployed as an Army combat engineer.

Ernst worked in the kitchen with Lambert’s son, Abram, serving meals to veterans during her last visit to the Freedom Foundation.

“We’re living in tents, but we’re doing good over here,” Abram Lambert said as his father held up his phone in front of Ernst for the quick video chat.

“Well, hey, in 2003 to 2004 I lived in a tent the whole year, or on the hood of my truck,” said Ernst, who commanded National Guard troops in Iraq and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate. “I totally feel ya. I totally feel ya.”

Ernst talked of the importance of supporting and emphasizing the work of veterans service organization, and reaching out to younger veterans who have been reluctant to join such groups and seek out services.

The Freedom Foundation recently received a $990,000 state grant to acquire and renovate a building to expand services and support to veterans in need.

The nonprofit provides a food pantry, employment placement program, a temporary housing and shelter program for homeless and displaced veterans, a veterans emergency financial assistance fund, and a free weekly meal.

Executive Director Lexi Coberly said the foundation has quickly outgrown its space. She said the planned move to the new location in early February will allow the nonprofit to serve more veterans as well as offer more recreational and family activities, such as movie nights, to hopefully bring in younger veterans and connect them to services and a support network.

Funding for the grant was made available through federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated through the Democrat-backed American Rescue Plan Act, which Ernst opposed.

She said she objected to the price tag of the spending package, and argued donors “all across the state of Iowa are stepping up and assisting various nonprofit organizations like this one today.”

“They are going to benefit from the taxpayer dollars, and that’s exceptional,” Ernst said. “But, again, when we have generous donors that are ready to step up and do it of their own free will, rather than being forced to do it through raising of taxes and other issues, then maybe we should allow people to be generous."

Diaper bank

Later in the day, Ernst joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kickoff its 7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive, which has the goal of stocking a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month to help low-income families in Iowa struggling to afford clean diapers

A monthly supply of diapers costs $80 on average, and low-income families spend nearly 14 percent of their paychecks to diaper their children, according to diaper bank officials. It’s estimated 1 in 3 families nationwide struggle to afford diapers for their babies.

In 2020, the bank distributed more than 600,000 diapers to families. The year before, the bank donated about 150,000 diapers.

Diaper bank officials say they’ve consistently been distributing about 17,000 diapers every month.

“Inflation and a baby formula shortage have put tremendous stress on our Iowa families,” Ernst said. “That’s why I’m working across the aisle to help our parents better afford and access diapers.”

Ernst introduced legislation with Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut to provide $200 million in additional funds through the Social Services Block Grant program for diaper assistance.