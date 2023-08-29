There’s no place like Essex when it comes to Labor Day festivities. For more than 150 years, Essex has hosted a celebration over the long holiday weekend.

Essex Community Club Director Tess Nelson said this year’s schedule includes numerous new events along with the old standbys that are sure to entertain people from across southwest Iowa.

The festivities officially kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with the ribbon cutting and open house for The Essex Opera House. The open house at the opera house lasts until 6 p.m., when the gates and beer garden open at the Essex Derby Track for MWA Pro Wrestling.

“This is the first-time professional wrestling has come to Essex,” Nelson said. “We are excited to have Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Brian Blade, MWA Heavyweight Champion Van Johnson, MWA Women’s Champion Judie Azul and MWA Mid States Champion Levi McDaniel come put on an action-packed performance. Following the matches, they’ll be an autograph session.”

Tickets are available for $7 at Tri Valley Bank, Bank Iowa and the ECC office. They’ll also be available at the gate for $10.

Following wrestling, there will be a street dance at Garrison’s Pub & Grub with musician Tanner Soverign. There is no cover charge, but no one under the age of 21 will be allowed at the street dance.

“Tanner performed in Essex July 8 and I was amazed by his talent,” Nelson said. “I have no doubt you’ll be hearing him on the radio soon.”

A sand volleyball tournament starts things off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, followed by a treasure hunt from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“The Essex FFA Chapter is sponsoring an Ag Olympics event with registration at 9:30 a.m. at the backside of the school near the playground. Teams of three or four compete in several ag related contests, like carrying a full bag of feed or stacking hay bales. It is open to everyone and should be a lot of fun to watch or participate in,” Nelson said.

A cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m., with a cookie contest, stuffed animal contest, frozen T-shirt contest and Eagle Shot games at the at noon, all in Anderson Park.

The beer garden and gates open for the Extreme Bull Riding Tour at 5 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m. In addition to bull riding, there will be mutton busting and barrel racing. Children age 5 and under, and 55 pounds or under, can sign up for the mutton busting at 6:30 p.m. at the derby track bandstand. An autograph session will be held afterwards in the arena. Tickets for the bull riding are on sale for $7 at the ECC office, Bank Iowa and Tri Valley Bank. They’ll also be available at the gate for $10.

“One of the new additions to the weekend is a free shuttle Friday and Saturday evening that will go from the St. John’s Lutheran Church/East Gymnasium parking lot to the derby track and back. There is no charge to park and there are plenty of parking,” Nelson said. “The shuttle will operate from 5:30 to 7 p.m. before the event as well as afterwards. This will alleviate parking issues we’ve had in the past.”

A street dance featuring the Jason Mayer Band will begin at Garrison’s Pub & Grub at 9 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge, with no one under the age of 21 permitted inside the gates.

On Sunday, a freewill donation coffee at St. John’s Lutheran Church will begin at 9 a.m., followed by worship services at 10 a.m. The Rustic Market opens at the park at 11 a.m. with Sunday Funday at noon.

Sunday Funday includes inflatables, games and pony rides. Also at noon, the lawnmower pulls start at the derby track, which has a free admission.

The All Class Reunion runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Opera House. All Essex alumni are invited to attend. At Anderson Park, registration for the Myers Pedal Pull is at 4 p.m., with the competition starting at 4:30 p.m. Bingo is at 5 p.m., with the bathtub races at 6 p.m. A golf cart parade from the East Gym to the school starts at 7 p.m. The parade will pass by the park on its way to the school.

The free movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” starts at 7:30 p.m., with the Donna Franks Memorial Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

On Monday, a pancake and sausage fundraiser at the Essex Fire Station will start off the day at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K Fun Run, tractor/car show and Rustic Market at 8 a.m. The baby show registration is at 10:30 a.m. with the contest starting at 11 a.m. Inflatables, games, food trucks and the Rustic Market will keep everyone entertained until the parade at 2 p.m. The parade starts at the Essex High School and ends at the East Gymnasium.

At 3 p.m., the gates and beer garden for the demolition derby open; the derby starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts for the derby for $7. Tickets are also available at the gate for $10.

Concessions will be available at all derby track events as well as food trucks available all day in the park Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and at the free movie/fireworks. No coolers are allowed on derby grounds.

An Essex citywide garage sale is Friday and Saturday all day. A map of the garage sales will be posted on the Essexiowa.com website and at Essex Iowa Labor Day on Facebook.