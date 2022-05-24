Essex teacher honored with final Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Essex Community School District fifth-grade teacher Vicki Hume was awarded the fourth and final 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award during a schoolwide ceremony on May 18.

During this year’s nomination window, over 180 nominations were received from 19 area school districts.

In Vicki’s nomination, her nominator Kathleen Johnson said, “Mrs. Hume’s ability to connect to students and motivate them to be their best is one of the many qualities that make her stand out,” according to a press release from Green Hills Area Education Agency.

Superintendent Mike Wells shared, “Ms. Hume has done so much for our school and for our students. We want to thank her for her dedication.”

After receiving the award, Vicki addressed her colleagues and students, saying, “I am beyond blessed to have received this award,” the press release stated. “I love my students.”

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective districts receive an additional award of $2,500.

