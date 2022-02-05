Evening forecast: Cloudy, high of 24 tonight

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.