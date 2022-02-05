Evening forecast: Cloudy, high of 24 tonight

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.