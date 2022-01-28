Evening forecast: Cold, clear skies

It'll be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 19, according to the National Weather Service.

A nice weekend is in store for the metro area.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.