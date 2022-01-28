Evening forecast: Cold, clear skies

It'll be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 19, according to the National Weather Service.
A nice weekend is in store for the metro area.
Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.