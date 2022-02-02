Evening forecast: Cold gets colder

It's gonna get cold tonight.

The low tonight is around 1, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill could get as low as -15.

Thursday's high is 18, but wind chill could be as low as -17 during the day. The low Thursday night is around 6. The weather service described Thursday's wind chill values as "dangerous."

Temps should improve from there, with highs of 35, 47, 37 and 47 expected from Friday through Monday, respectively.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.