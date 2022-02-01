Evening forecast: Flurries will likely stay south; frigid wind chills possible Wednesday, Thursday

There's a chance of flurries tonight, but the National Weather Service expects precipitation to push south of the Council Bluffs metro area.

The low tonight is around 10. The weather service warned that as a cold front moves in dangerous wind chills are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

The high on Wednesday is around 18, with a low around 2. Wednesday evening wind chill values could be as low as -13. And Thursday wind chill values could be as low as -15.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: A chance of flurries between midnight and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 18. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -13. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.