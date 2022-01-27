Evening forecast: Low around 10 in metro

Snow seems unlikely, though the National Weather Service lists a 20% chance tonight.

The service's forecast discussion mentions sprinkles and flurries, but though those will likely stay north of the Council Bluffs area.

The low tonight is around 10.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high around 31. The low is around 19.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

