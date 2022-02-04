Evening forecast: More of the same

Like most nights recently, it's going to be pretty cold tonight. We're in the thick of winter, after all. But Saturday will see temps in the 40s.

The low tonight is around 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The high on Saturday is around 49, with sunny skies and south southeast winds ranging from 10 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. The evening low is around 19.

The outlook for Sunday has improved, with the high now around 40, according to the weather service. The low Sunday will be around 19.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

