Evening forecast: Temps in the single digits; warmup on Friday

Temperatures will stay in the teens before dipping tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The evening low is around 5, with light winds picking up after midnight.

The high on Friday is around 31, with sunny skies expected, according to the weather service. Expect morning temps in the single digits and teens before things warm up in the afternoon. The evening low on Friday is around 15.

Expect temps in the 40s on Saturday.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

This afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 17. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 5. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.