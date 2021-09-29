 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events announced for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
0 comments

Events announced for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

{{featured_button_text}}

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

All month – Clothesline Project: T-shirts decorated by domestic violence survivors and people who have lost loved ones to this crime displayed at Audubon County Courthouse, 318 Leroy St. No. 5, Audubon

Oct. 2 – Stuff the Bus, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs. Items collected for abuse survivors.

Oct. 15 – Community Baby Shower, 4-6 p.m., Salvation Army parking lot, 715 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Drive-thru or walk-up distribution of free baby items and community resource information for expecting mothers and families of newborns. Registration required by Oct. 11. Call Nicole at 712-256-2059 ext. 108. Sponsored by Mary’s Helping Hands, Sacred Heart Parish, WDM.

Oct. 20 – Lunch & Learn (Zoom), “Domestic Violence and the COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later,” noon via Zoom. Open to community service providers. Contact Nelcy at 712-256-2059 ext. 105.

Oct. 27 – Survivor Panel (Zoom), 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Open to service providers, survivors and community members. Contact Debrenee at 712-256-2059 ext. 106. Register at https://bit.ly/3ur4ROz.

Articles outlining four types of domestic abuse can be found at https://bit.ly/3F3maKG or, for Spanish,

Spanish, https://bit.ly/3CUZvhK.

For more information, visit catholiccharitiesdm.org/events.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert