Events announced for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

All month – Clothesline Project: T-shirts decorated by domestic violence survivors and people who have lost loved ones to this crime displayed at Audubon County Courthouse, 318 Leroy St. No. 5, Audubon

Oct. 2 – Stuff the Bus, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs. Items collected for abuse survivors.

Oct. 15 – Community Baby Shower, 4-6 p.m., Salvation Army parking lot, 715 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Drive-thru or walk-up distribution of free baby items and community resource information for expecting mothers and families of newborns. Registration required by Oct. 11. Call Nicole at 712-256-2059 ext. 108. Sponsored by Mary’s Helping Hands, Sacred Heart Parish, WDM.

Oct. 20 – Lunch & Learn (Zoom), “Domestic Violence and the COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later,” noon via Zoom. Open to community service providers. Contact Nelcy at 712-256-2059 ext. 105.

Oct. 27 – Survivor Panel (Zoom), 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Open to service providers, survivors and community members. Contact Debrenee at 712-256-2059 ext. 106. Register at https://bit.ly/3ur4ROz.