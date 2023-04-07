An Omaha man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

John R. Steier, 32, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for distributing child pornography via a file sharing program, according to the news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Between Oct. 28, 2019, and April 29, 2021, Steier made child porn available for download from his Elkhorn-area residence using eMule, a free open source peer-to-peer file sharing program.

Then, on July 19, 2021, Steier, who worked as a firefighter in Glenwood, made child porn available from the Glenwood Fire Station using the same eMule account that had been traced to his home address, according to the release.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Steier’s home on Oct. 14, 2021. During the search, Steier took agents to the Glenwood station, where they obtained Steier’s laptop.

Agents found about 80 videos of child porn on the laptop, the DOJ said.

Upon his release from prison, Steier will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. Steier was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and a $4,000 assessment.