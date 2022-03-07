 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expanded weather coverage available on Nonpareil website

When all else fails, conversation wise, we turn to the weather.

It's definitely been a popular topic of conversation lately, with "fool's spring" bringing temps in the 60s or higher lately, tempered by cold snaps and snow, of course (with more likely on the way later this week).

As the Nonpareil continues to work to deliver news and information relevant to our readers, we've expanded our weather offerings. Through our parent company Lee Enterprises, we will will now deliver forecast videos Monday through Friday at NonpareilOnline.com, on our Facebook page and through email alerts.

We're happy to have meteorologist Matt Holiner on the team. Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined the Lee local news teams in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

He'll provide weekday forecasts that encompass the expected weather for those specific days, and his Friday forecast will include a look ahead at the weekend. Holiner and the weather team will use the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology to provide a weather forecast relevant to our region. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Look for forecasts to hit our website weekdays at 6:50 a.m. With our proximity to Omaha, our forecast will also include parts of Nebraska.

Additionally, Holiner will sometimes break in live on our website -- via streaming video and through news articles -- to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect our readers. And you can expect to see him weigh in on breaking weather news and patterns via columns and as a source of knowledge for the Nonpareil team.

I'm excited to make this announcement. We're always looking to better our coverage and provide information that is useful in your daily life. The weather is important, and with the addition of Holiner to our team we're excited to provide additional weather coverage to the area.

