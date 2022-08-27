Expect a stormy Saturday, with sunny skies by early next week

Saturday will become stormy in the afternoon, but the weather should clear up Sunday afternoon and shift to sunny skies early next week.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday followed by likely showers and a possible thunderstorm after 4 p.m.

Before the storms roll in, the weather will be mostly cloudy. The high is forecast to be near 88, and a south wind will blow 8 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Stormy weather remains likely through 9 p.m. Saturday and again after 10 p.m. The low is expected to be 68, and southeast wind will blow 8 to 10 mph with guests up to 18 mph.

Looking forward for the next five days:

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. At night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night, clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 58.