Kayci Brennan is keeping busy in high school.

Brennan, 15, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at Heartland Christian School. She attended Underwood Elementary School before making the move to Heartland Christian during her third grade year.

Halfway through her high school experience, Brennan said it’s been a good time so far. She is active outside the classroom and she said she’s classmates with people she’s known for many years.

Brennan is a student-athlete, playing volleyball in the fall and track in the spring. She is a frequent contributor to the Heartland Christian track team, as she takes part in most short- and mid-distance medleys and individual sprints. Winter keeps going back and forth as to whether it’ll end soon or not, but Brennan and her teammates are already getting their opening practices in for the season. She said it’s a great sport to enjoy spring weather and keep in shape.

Brennan is also a part of Heartland Christian’s drama department, and she will be performing in the school’s production of “Pinkerton” next Monday. “Pinkerton” is a comedic play about a girl named Emily, who will be played by Brennan, and her crime-solving great dane puppy, Pinkerton.

Outside of school, Brennan prefers to enjoy her time away from athletics and other activities by working out or hanging out with friends. She has plenty of time left in high school, but she said she wants to pursue a career in the medical field. Her mom is a dermatologist, and she said she just wants to work in a position where she can help better the lives of her community, especially kids.