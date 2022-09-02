Fall book sale approaches

The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library fall book sale is coming up.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon for Friends members only; Friends of the Library membership may be purchased at the door. The sale will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.

Sales continue Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bag sale of $10 per bag begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the programs and services of the library. Membership costs vary; the basic Friend membership cost is $10.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located at the front of the library, 400 Willow Ave., and features great books at low prices. The store is staffed by volunteers.