Fall book sale approaches

Customers check out the selection during the Friends of the Library’s annual used book sale at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. This year’s book sale is set for Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library fall book sale is coming up.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon for Friends members only; Friends of the Library membership may be purchased at the door. The sale will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.

Sales continue Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bag sale of $10 per bag begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the programs and services of the library. Membership costs vary; the basic Friend membership cost is $10.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located at the front of the library, 400 Willow Ave., and features great books at low prices. The store is staffed by volunteers.

