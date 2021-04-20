Family, community stays 'Owen Strong' to help injured teen

Murphy, the woman who found Hansen and called for an ambulance the day of the accident, was on hand to volunteer at Saturday’s fundraiser. She said she’s been in contact with the Hansen’s and has even visited Owen in the hospital since the accident, which has sparked a bond between her and his family.

“Obviously, it’s a really traumatic connection to make with somebody, and you just want to make sure they’re okay,” she said. “I’ve just stayed in touch with them to make sure everything is going well, and we’ve become friends. And I have a feeling we’ll be in touch long after today.”

Rosie Henry, Owen’s grandmother, said she’s glad to have Murphy in their lives.

“We call her our angel,” she said.

McIntosh described Owen as a “good kid with great work ethic.” He taught himself tumbling, flipping and other skills, and McIntosh’s wife, Nikki, brought Owen on to the A.L. cheer team to really hone his skills.

He was a part of a Lynx state cheer title and was also a member of the Senior 4 co-ed national team with Elite Cheer. He dreamed of continuing his cheerleading career in college and beyond. He brought the same level of athleticism and competition to his snowboarding.