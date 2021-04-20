Family, community stays 'Owen Strong' to help injured teen

The Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club was “Owen Strong” Saturday morning as friends and family members gathered to raise money for a new house for an Abraham Lincoln High School student who may be paralyzed following a snowboarding accident this winter.
Owen Hansen, a 17-year-old junior at Abraham Lincoln High School, was snowboarding on a hill off of Franklin Avenue near Bennett Avenue on Feb. 11. Family members say he was a self-taught tumbler and a dedicated cheerleader. Hansen was used to performing technical flips and stunts while performing, and he brought that same dedication to his other passion — snowboarding.
However, on that fateful day, Hansen was riding alone and attempted a flip that was ill-timed and it potentially changed his life forever.
Hansen made a crash landing on his head, which broke his neck and tore his spinal cord. Family members said that first responders estimated that he had been laying in the snow for about 30 minutes until a good Samaritan named Missy Murphy pulled over to call for help after seeing the injured teen while driving home with her daughter.
Hansen was rushed to the hospital for surgery on his neck and spine, and he has since been in recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
It’s been a little more than two months since that tragic day, but Hansen’s family has been fighting for him ever since.
“A Home for Owen” was the fundraiser theme at the Boys & Girls Club, where family members, friends, classmates and community members came together to show support for Hansen.
The Pancake Man served breakfast and music livened the room as family members sold cakes, baked goods, stickers, shirts and more to raise money for Hansen’s medical expenses and future needs.
Leo McIntosh, Hansen’s uncle and executive director of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, said the turnout from this weekend, as well as from past fundraisers, has been very positive, resulting in about $50,000 in donations so far.
“It’s been so amazing,” McIntosh said. “There’s just been so much support here in Council Bluffs, as well as nationally, people that are stepping up and helping us. The support from this community is what’s keeping this energy going. It’s been a Godsend, for sure.”
McIntosh is no stranger to fundraising and gathering community support, and he’s been working tirelessly to not only raise money for Owen’s surgeries, hospital care and rehabilitation, but also for a new home, completely handicap-accessible, for his family when he gets back from Madonna. Doctors expect him to still not have movement in his arms or legs when he returns home.
“We hope every day that (Owen’s recovery) continues to grow,” he said. “But we also have to plan for him having no mobility.”
Kim Stewart, a family friend and a longtime general contractor in Omaha, took no time to step up to the plate when hearing the news about Hansen. She said the McIntosh and Hansen families were a big part of taking care of her grandchild growing up at the Y, and she said she’d do anything she could to help them out.
“Owen is just the sweetest kid,” she said. “It’s so tragic, so heartbreaking. And it’s not just Owen. It’s his brothers, his sisters, his mom and his dad. It’s the entire family that this happened to.”
Stewart is making solid progress on fundraising and in-kind donations, and said they have 15 different subcontractors across the metropolitan area providing roughly $100,000 of in-kind work or resources so far. But she said there is still a long road ahead.
She said they have about a month to wait on getting their proposed lot accepted, and then it would take a few weeks before they could break ground on the estimated $300,000 Living in Place certified home.
“It’s going to be a long process building the home,” she said. “But after we’re able to break ground, we have a great group of subcontractors who are really gonna help us out. There are a lot of good people in Omaha and Council Bluffs, and they really love and they care.”
Stewart said she hopes to have the house ready to move in by Thanksgiving.
Murphy, the woman who found Hansen and called for an ambulance the day of the accident, was on hand to volunteer at Saturday’s fundraiser. She said she’s been in contact with the Hansen’s and has even visited Owen in the hospital since the accident, which has sparked a bond between her and his family.
“Obviously, it’s a really traumatic connection to make with somebody, and you just want to make sure they’re okay,” she said. “I’ve just stayed in touch with them to make sure everything is going well, and we’ve become friends. And I have a feeling we’ll be in touch long after today.”
Rosie Henry, Owen’s grandmother, said she’s glad to have Murphy in their lives.
“We call her our angel,” she said.
McIntosh described Owen as a “good kid with great work ethic.” He taught himself tumbling, flipping and other skills, and McIntosh’s wife, Nikki, brought Owen on to the A.L. cheer team to really hone his skills.
He was a part of a Lynx state cheer title and was also a member of the Senior 4 co-ed national team with Elite Cheer. He dreamed of continuing his cheerleading career in college and beyond. He brought the same level of athleticism and competition to his snowboarding.
McIntosh said Hansen will video chat with his cheer teammates before every competition, telling them to make him proud by giving it their all on the mat. He said Owen’s a fighter and is as determined as he’s ever been to get through this experience.
“He can’t move his arms and he can’t move his legs,” he said. “But he’s being very optimistic and he’s working really hard to get recovered. We’re working on hope right now.”
Hansen’s family has a GoFundMe page set up, and have also created a donation account at United Credit Union, 1900 W. Broadway, titled “Owen Strong.”
Those interested in donating can drop money off at the bank in-person or mail in a check.
Go to bit.ly/3dufGZg for more information.