Family Fare helps raise money for Habitat for Humanity
SpartanNash Foundation, the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash grocery stores, is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs to build a strong foundation and a path toward homeownership.

Participating stores are giving shoppers an opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up the amount of a purchase to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, according to a joint press release from Family Fare, No Frills and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. All of the funds raised during the retail scan campaign will go directly to Habitat for Humanity.

The retail scan campaign started Wednesday and runs through Feb. 21. Participating stores include the Family Fare at 1801 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs and the No Frills at 423 Sharp St. in Glenwood.

