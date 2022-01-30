Family Inc. and partners work to keep little toes warm this winter

Family Inc., in collaboration with Shoe Carnival in Council Bluffs, is helping to provide Toasty Toes to children who participate in programming at Family Inc.

Toasty Toes was made possible by the Mathiasen family, who made a generous donation that will fund about 90 families with warm winter boots or shoes, according to a press release from Family Inc.

“Annually during the holiday season, our family decides together on donations to local charities,” Jerry Mathiasen said in the press release. “Family Inc. does wonderful work meeting the needs of local families, and we thought we’d help with Toasty Toes. We thank Family Inc. for using a Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund grant for this exciting event, as well as appreciate Shoe Carnival for its partnership.”

He added, “Family does a lot of great things, and assisting families during the challenges of winter is a good example.”

Their donation will also assist in purchasing supplies, equipment and maintenance for Family’s Mobile Wellness Unit, the press release stated. The converted trailer travels throughout Pottawattamie and Mills Counties to offer preventative health screenings for children and pregnant women. Oral health, vision, hearing and developmental screenings, along with lead testing, help keep our community healthy during a time of increasing need, yet decreasing access to healthcare.

“The kindness and generosity of the Mathiasen family allows families to fulfill a basic need in a most empowering and dignified way,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc. “Parents can come to the store and shop for the style, color and size of footwear that fits their child best and will keep their little toes toasty warm.”

The Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund was established at Pottawattamie County Community Foundation in 2012. In addition to Family Inc., the fund has provided grants for programs and projects at Micah House, Hitchcock Nature Center, CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Kimball Park, the Historic Bregant House, the Longfellow Food Pantry and the Dream Playground.

Family Inc. said it extends gratitude to all involved and hopes to continue hosting this event yearly. To learn more about how to support Family’s mission, visit www.familyia.org.

