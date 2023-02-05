It’s hard to keep your tootsies warm on some wintry days, so each year FAMILY Inc. reaches out to little toes.

On Thursday, the nonprofit organization, in collaboration with Shoe Carnival, held its third annual Toasty Toes shoe and boot giveaway for children who participate in its programming. The event was made possible by the Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund and contributions from employees at National Indemnity.

“For all of the children enrolled in our programs, we purchase the shoes,” said Kim Kolakowski, executive director of FAMILY. “We buy a pair of shoes for each of them. Anything additional the families want to buy, the store gives them 20% off.”

That’s one of Shoe Carnival’s efforts to help the local community, said store manager Doug Krebs.

“We try to help out different groups, and we’ll offer discounts with our charities,” he said. “We do that with a lot of nonprofits; we do it with some businesses.”

The store was also offering socks at 20% off.

“The kindness and generosity of the Mathiasen family and National Indemnity allows families to fulfill a basic need in a most empowering and dignified way,” Kolakowski said. “Parents can come to the store and shop for the style, color and size of footwear that fits their child best and will keep their little toes toasty warm.”

Kolakowski figured FAMILY had enough money donated this year to provide shoes or boots to about 60 families, and the Council Bluffs store was bustling with young shoppers during the designated hours of 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

“We have a multi-family fund, and then our kids and grandkids also contribute annually to supplement our grant out of our fund, and we decide what charities we want to give to at Christmas,” said Jerry Mathiasen. “We decided to give to FAMILY because Toasty Toes is a great program to keep families warm with shoes, boots and socks. Part of FAMILY’s mission is to keep families healthy, and obviously helping them be warm during the winter is a big part of that.

“In addition, this type of giving every year teaches our grandkids about how important that is,” he said. “We have four grandkids, and they give their nickels and dimes and quarters out of their allowance to give back at this time of year. We just want to do our small part to help families in the community improve their quality of life.”

“The employees of National Indemnity Company and Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies appreciate how valuable the support is that FAMILY Inc. provides to women, children and families,” National Indemnity said in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that the generosity of our employees to programs such as Toasty Toes relieves a bit of the stress that our neighbors in the community are experiencing.”

Said Kolakowski, “This is a perfect example of why the southwest Iowa community is so great. The partnership between businesses, philanthropists and nonprofits demonstrates the commitment of our community to invest in a brighter future for everyone. FAMILY extends gratitude to all involved and is in hopes to continue hosting this event yearly.”

For more information about FAMILY, visit familyia.org.